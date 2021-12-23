Crash involving semi-truck shuts down part of major Orlando intersection

Part of a major Orlando intersection was shut down after a crash involving a semi-truck.

SKYFOX was over the scene at Orange Ave. and Pineloch Ave. in Orlando on Thursday.

FOX 35's Kristin Giannas says it appeared a semi-truck slammed into another vehicle. Officials are investigating.

The southbound side of Orange Ave. was shut down but has since reopened. FOX 35 is working to find out if there are any injuries.

Get updates through the FOX 35 News app. Download for iOS or Android