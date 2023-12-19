Deadly crash closes portion of I-4 in Winter Park, troopers say

Stream FOX 35 News for live traffic updates

Troopers have shut down a portion of Interstate 4 following a deadly crash early Tuesday morning.

The Florida Highway Patrol said the crash happened around 4:40 a.m. in the eastbound lanes at the Lee Road exit.

All eastbound lanes are currently blocked in the area. The express lanes in the area, however, remain open.

FOX 35 News is working to learn what led to the crash and how long the area is expected to be blocked.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.