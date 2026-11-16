New video shows deadly deputy-involved shooting at Old Town Kissimmee

An Osceola County sheriff's deputy fatally shot a woman over the weekend at a bar inside Old Town Kissimmee after she pulled out a gun and pointed it at another man during a heated argument, the Osceola County Sheriff's Office said.

FOX 35 has also obtained video that appears to show the moments before and after the shooting. We have edited the video to freeze right before the actual shooting happened. On Monday, the Osceola County Sheriff's Office said it expects to release some of the bodycam video captured during the incident.

Osceola County deputy fatally shoots armed woman at Old Town Kissimmee

The backstory:

The shooting happened shortly after 10:30 p.m. on Saturday night, Nov. 14, at a bar/restaurant inside Old Town Kissimmee, according to the Osceola County Sheriff's Office.

Dannie Darlene Rodriguez, 35, was shot by an off-duty Osceola County deputy and transported to the hospital, where she died, the sheriff's office said.

According to OCSO, Rodriguez and another man were involved in some sort of argument at the bar, when Rodriguez pulled out a handgun, pointed it at the man, and followed him. Deputies said Rodriguez refused multiple commands to drop the weapon before she was shot.

Unknown whom Rodriguez was arguing with

What we don't know:

The Osceola County Sheriff's Office have not yet identified the man Rodriguez was seen arguing with, as he left the area after the shooting. It's also unclear if the two knew each other or not.

"We're trying to figure out who they are and how they know each other. Is it a previous, friendship or relationship, or is it just something that occurred tonight? We don't know. Seriously, we're looking into that and trying to figure out the answer to what's going on here, but it's sad," Osceola County Sheriff Christopher Blackmon said during a Sunday morning news conference.

OCSO asked that man to reach out to them.

Woman's husband, another man detained after shooting

After the shooting, Rodriguez's husband was Tased and detained for allegedly battering a deputy, the sheriff's office said. He was not arrested due to the circumstances. However, OCSO said it would submit a charge of battery on a law enforcement officer against him to the State Attorney's Office for review.

Gary Eugene Head Jr., 44, was arrested after the shooting on a charge of battery on a law enforcement officer, the sheriff's office said. It was not immediately clear if or how Head and Rodriguez knew each other.

Dannie Darlene Rodriguez family statement

What they're saying:

Rodriguez's husband, Anthony, shared the following statement with FOX 35 over the weekend:

"Dannie Rodriguez was not only my wife but also my best friend, life-long companion, veteran of the US Army and a wonderful mom to our 3 children. She had been through so much in her life and overcame a very serious and life-threatening motorcycle accident just over a year ago. We worked incredibly hard to help her recover, and felt that we had many wonderful years ahead of us.

However, we have been plunged into unimaginable grief as our family has lost my wife as a result of her interaction with Osceola County Sheriff's Office. My 3 children have lost their mother and I have lost my wife and companion.

In one instant, the lives of many were forever changed. I am at a loss on how to explain to my children why their mother will never come home.

It is my desire to honor my wife as much more than the circumstances of her death. She was a mother, wife, daughter, sister, veteran and a person that I and many others loved. She had a life and family to return to, and 3 children that will spend the remainder of their lives missing their mother.

At this time we ask for compassion and consideration for my wife and allow us to give her a proper send off and begin to heal our family."

Old Town Kissimmee statement

Our thoughts are with everyone affected by the tragic shooting that occurred inside one of our tenant-operated businesses this past weekend.

The safety and well-being of our visitors, tenants, and employees remain our top priority.

While the incident occurred within a privately operated tenant space, Old Town management remains committed to maintaining a safe and welcoming environment for our community. We are fully cooperating with local authorities and will continue to provide any assistance requested throughout their investigation.

As this remains an active law enforcement investigation, we defer questions regarding the circumstances of the incident to the Osceola County Sheriff's Office.

What's next:

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement will investigate the deputy-involved shooting, which is standard protocol. The deputy who fired their weapon has been placed on paid administrative leave, which is also standard procedure in deputy-involved shootings.