Central Florida Zoo changes plans for surviving 'Sloth World' sloths as temperatures drop

The Brief All eight surviving sloths from Sloth World will remain at the Central Florida Zoo and Botanical Gardens for the winter instead of being transferred to other facilities this fall. Zoo staff moved the animals into a specialized, temperature-controlled indoor facility as Central Florida temperatures dip. The zoo plans to permanently keep three or four of the sloths in a new habitat slated to open this spring, though public viewing depends on each animal's recovery.



A major change in plans is underway for the surviving sloths rescued from Sloth World.

As temperatures begin to tumble across Central Florida, all eight surviving Sloth World sloths at the Central Florida Zoo and Botanical Gardens have been moved indoors.

'They've been through enough'

What they're saying:

Zoo leaders initially planned to keep only a couple of the rescued sloths in Sanford and transfer the rest to other Association of Zoos and Aquariums (AZA)-accredited facilities this fall.

However, CEO Richard Glover said the team decided to hit pause on those transfers to prioritize the animals' health.

"We started really thinking about these animals and their reactions to stress and change and whether they could handle those kinds of trips," Glover said. "And we just didn't feel like they're yet to the point they could, and we wouldn't want to take any risk with them. They've been through enough."

Instead, all eight sloths will weather the winter indoors in Sanford for at least the next few months. According to Glover, staff outfitted their indoor quarters specifically to their needs.

"It's temperature controlled. We've got humidifiers we brought in. There are sensors checking all of those things all the time," Glover said. "We have backup generators in case power goes down."

A delicate transition

The backstory:

Moving the sloths inside required patience. Staff conducted a completely hands-free transfer on the sloths' own schedules, allowing the animals to move into buckets or heated boxes on their own.

While most of the sloths handled the transition well, zoo officials said a few regressed during the change. They shut down and stopped eating. Those sloths are now back on the mend, but staff say the setback is a reminder of how fragile the animals remain.

By design, only a small team of three staff members cares for the sloths, so keepers can closely monitor their individual temperaments and spot subtle signs of stress right away.

Behavioral Husbandry Director Kayce Hackett is one of those three keepers and has worked with the sloths since the day they were surrendered.

"Most animals can adapt really well to a quick, large life change, but we also have to remember what these sloths have gone through in the past," Hackett said. "So we just want to make sure that we are setting them up for success for their future."

Hackett added the story of the Sloth World sloths has created an opportunity to educate the public.

"Everything that has happened has put a huge microscope on the exotic pet trade and the pet industry, so we're excited to be a voice for that," she said.

New habitat planned

What's next:

While the zoo is actively building a new outdoor habitat—with the ultimate goal of permanently keeping three or four of the eight sloths—several key details remain up in the air.

The new habitat is expected to be ready by spring, but zoo officials say there is no set date for when guests can expect to see the sloths outside.

All eight sloths will remain indoors until Central Florida temperatures warm up. Even then, moving outside will depend on each sloth's individual condition and readiness.

Officials have not yet announced which specific sloths will stay in Sanford permanently, or when and where the remaining four or five sloths will be transferred once they are deemed healthy enough to travel.