Flagler County sheriff proposes dedicated tax to offset projected budget shortfall

The Brief Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly is proposing a dedicated property tax to help offset an estimated $15 million budget shortfall following the passage of Amendment 3. The proposal would create a mandatory Municipal Service Taxing Unit (MSTU) to fund law enforcement, including services in cities without their own police departments. Staly says the funding could help prevent staffing and service cuts, but the proposal would require changes to state law and has not been approved.



Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly is proposing a dedicated property tax to help offset an estimated $15 million budget shortfall expected next year following the passage of Amendment 3.

Staly said the department is exploring ways to maintain law enforcement services and avoid potential cuts as higher homestead exemptions are expected to reduce property tax revenue available to county agencies.

Dedicated funding source

Local perspective:

The proposal would establish a mandatory Municipal Service Taxing Unit, or MSTU, to create a dedicated funding source for law enforcement. The revenue would be restricted to the services it is intended to fund rather than going into the county's general fund, county officials said.

The tax could apply to communities without their own police departments, including Palm Coast, Beverly Beach and Marineland. Staly said residents in those areas still rely on the Sheriff's Office to respond to emergencies and provide law enforcement services.

Staly said the proposal is not intended to circumvent voters' decision on Amendment 3 but to help the department manage the financial impact. The county could potentially lower its existing property tax rate while establishing a separate rate for law enforcement, which could help offset the impact on taxpayers.

What's next:

No changes have been approved. Under current state law, municipalities must agree before the county can impose this type of tax within their boundaries. Staly is asking state lawmakers to change that requirement for municipalities without their own police departments. County commissioners have agreed to help draft a proposed policy.