The Brief Carlos Miranda-Berrios allegedly orchestrated an Osceola County murder-for-hire plot from jail, offering $5,000 to kill an 11-year-old boy and his mother. Authorities uncovered the alleged scheme after the suspect dialed 911 to report someone punched him in the face over the rape accusations. Facing potential life behind bars, the suspect already awaits a Dec. 14 trial on child pornography charges from a 2022 arrest.



An Osceola County inmate allegedly offered a cellmate $10,000 to abduct, sexually assault and kill an 11-year-old boy and his mother to prevent them from testifying against him in court next month.

Osceola County murder-for-hire plot

What we know:

The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office alleges Carlos Miranda-Berrios tried to pay a cellmate to rape, shoot and burn the body of the 11-year-old child, then scatter the ashes in a lake. The boy had previously accused Miranda-Berrios of sexual battery.

According to an arrest warrant, Miranda-Berrios offered $5,000 for the boy's murder and another $5,000 if the child’s mother intervened and needed to be killed as well. Authorities only uncovered the alleged scheme because Miranda-Berrios called 911 himself to report that someone angry about the alleged rape had punched him in the face.

"Barrios had plans for the child to be abducted, subjected to heinous acts, and killed in a manner intended to cause extreme suffering," Osceola County Sheriff Chris Blackmon said. "Berrios continued attempting to facilitate the planned crimes while incarcerated.

2022 child pornography arrest

The backstory:

Authorities originally arrested Miranda-Berrios in 2022 on child pornography charges. That court case was delayed while he stayed at Advent Health to be restored to competency so his trial could proceed.

While out on bond, Miranda-Berrios was accused of sexual battery against the 11-year-old boy at the center of the alleged murder-for-hire plot. Kissimmee police say they discovered additional child pornography on his phone during that investigation, prompting a judge to revoke his bond.

Potential life sentence charges

What's next:

Miranda-Berrios faces charges that could keep him in prison for the rest of his life. Those include solicitation to commit murder, kidnapping and a forcible sexual offense against a child, along with two counts of attempted murder and one count of tampering with a victim.

His trial for his original child pornography charges remains scheduled for Dec. 14. Officials have not yet confirmed when Miranda-Berrios is scheduled to appear in court for the new murder-for-hire charges or whether he has entered a plea.