The Brief Frustrated Palm Bay flood victims booed local leaders during Monday’s reopening of Port Malabar Boulevard, demanding answers on FEMA aid and road safety. City officials celebrated the two-week repair timeline while residents voiced fears that upcoming rain could wash away the newly fixed street. Rep. Mike Haridopolos confirmed FEMA has all necessary information, but a timeline for when help could come is still up in the air.



Frustrated flood victims in Brevard County booed local leaders and demanded answers about federal disaster relief during Monday's ribbon-cutting ceremony for the newly reopened Port Malabar Boulevard in Palm Bay, Florida.

Palm Bay road reopening protests

What we know:

Angry residents interrupted a celebratory road reopening on Port Malabar Boulevard on Monday to protest what they called an inadequate disaster response. About 30 people attended the event holding posters asking, "Where's FEMA?" and booing officials.

The city completed repairs and reopened Port Malabar Boulevard in just two weeks, a timeline Palm Bay Mayor Rob Medina hailed as a major accomplishment. "Today we are celebrating in a sense, it’s actually a victory, a victory — this would have taken months to repair," Medina said.

Resident concerns over flood repairs

What they're saying:

Flood victims expressed anger that leaders were celebrating a road repair while families still feel abandoned in their recovery.

Resident Scott Kuhn, who attended the reopening, said, "I’m here to protest this photo op."

Resident Alicia Canela voiced deep frustration with local leadership, stating, "Our city and our county is failing us." Canela also raised alarms that crews rushed the construction and questioned whether the street can withstand another storm.

"This next rain we’re getting. I'm terrified it’s going to take it all away," Canela said. Residents pressed officials on what steps the city took to prevent the road from caving in again, shouting, "That’s what they’re asking you. That's why they're mad, because you're not answering that. You're talking about everything else, but that’s the problem."

FEMA timeline and flood prep

What we don't know:

Officials have not yet provided a specific date for when FEMA might mobilize or distribute aid to affected Palm Bay families. U.S. Rep. Mike Haridopolos, who represents Florida's 8th Congressional District, attended the Monday event and addressed the federal delay.

"I spoke with the FEMA administrator on Saturday. They have all the information," Haridopolos said. "We’ve got the request in, any questions that we have, but we have done the due diligence."

What you can do:

With concerns mounting over more potential flooding this week, Medina assured the crowd, "Your city government is working hard in preparing for what may happen." City crews are clearing ditches and drains ahead of the forecasted weather.

Palm Bay also announced it will open sandbag stations at Eastern Florida State College on Tuesday and Wednesday from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.