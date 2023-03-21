Crash causing major slowdowns on I-95 in Brevard County

A crash on Interstate 95 in Brevard County is causing major slowdowns Tuesday morning.

The Florida Highway Patrol said the crash happened at mile marker 190, before Wickham Road in Melbourne.

Right now, all northbound lanes are blocked from exit 188 – the Pineda Causeway Extension – to exit 191 or Wickham Road.

It's unclear whether anyone was hurt in the crash. FOX 35 News has reached out to FHP for more information.

This is a developing story. Watch Good Day Orlando for live updates.