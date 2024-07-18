Crackdown on illegal parking at Orlando International Airport

Orlando International Airport is cracking down on rule breakers, specifically targeting drivers parking along the shoulder.

The airport is collaborating with Orlando police to address this issue.

"If everybody does it the right way, it will go smoothly. You have people that are blocking traffic, people that are trying to come in with everybody else, and it makes it more difficult," said Art Brown, who was picking up family from the airport.

The "parking detail" initiative began on June 6. Since then, 1,619 vehicles have been moved in June, and more than 420 vehicles have been moved so far in July.

MORE HEADLINES:

The target areas include airport entrances on Jeff Fuqua Boulevard, State Road 528, and Terminal C.

"It makes it better that they’re actually cracking down," said Kristina Taylor, who was also picking up family from the airport.

FOX 35 News observed some drivers' parking habits. At the entrance to Terminal C, we found a driver parked in a marked no-parking zone.

"It’s just a lot of traffic, and with everybody coming in during the summer, there’s not enough parking," Taylor added.

In a statement, Kevin J. Thibault, Chief Executive Officer of the Greater Orlando Aviation Authority, said, "We understand that parking can be a challenge during peak travel periods, but parking on shoulders is never an acceptable solution."

The airport advises drivers to use cell phone waiting lots to coordinate when picking up passengers from incoming flights.

"It’s better for us because if you’re meeting up with someone, now you can just leave out of all that confusion and go to the parking lot," said Shirley Bush, a visitor from Texas.

If police catch you parking on the shoulder, you will be prompted to move and may receive a warning or a citation.