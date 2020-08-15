COVID-19 viral, antibody testing now available at Volusia County Fairgrounds

article

Testing for COVID-19 is now underway at the Volusia County Fairgrounds.

Viral and antibody testing began on Friday at the drive-up site, located on east New York Avenue in DeLand.

Testing is available from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursdays through Tuesdays. There is no testing on Wednesdays.

Officials say an appointment is recommended to save time.

Officials said in a news release:

"Viral testing uses a self-administered nasal swab test that allows you to swab your own nose while in your vehicle, supervised by trained medical professionals. No symptoms are required to receive a viral test. Test results are expected in 2 to 5 days. Testing is free and available for individuals five years of age and older. Adults 18 years and older are required to provide a picture identification. Child consent forms are required to be filled out for those between five years old and 17 years old. Antibody testing requires a blood draw. Test results are available in 30 minutes. Testing is free and available for individuals 18 years of age and older with photo ID. Only 200 antibody tests are available each day."

Appointments for viral testing are recommended and can be made online at www.doineedacovid19test.com/.

Individuals must print and bring their test voucher and a picture ID with them on the day of their test.

People getting antibody testing will be required to get the COVID nasal swab first.