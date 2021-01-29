COVID-19 vaccine appointments at Orange County Convention Center fill up in 32 minutes

article

On Friday, pre-registration opened up for seniors to get the COVID-19 vaccine at the Orange County Convention Center.

In just 32 minutes, all 4,900 appointments were booked.

Seniors 65 and older were eligible to make an appointment starting at 8 a.m.





As Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings says, given how busy this site has been, when the portal opens up, it may not stay open for long.

For more information on appointments, go to OCFL.net/vaccines

"The vaccination site at the Orange County Convention Center has been busy this week. Giving out the first and second doses of Moderna and Pfizer. Dr. Pino says nearly 80,000 residents, to be precise, the number I’ve been given is 79,747 residents have received the first dose of the vaccine and 17,862 have completed the second shot series."

If the site opens up more appointments, he says one way to help hurry you along with getting an appointment is if you go online to pre-register now.

Here’s how you can do this:

Go to the Orange County COVID-19 vaccine portal HERE

Click on the blue button that says register

Create an account. You will input your name, date of birth, phone number, e-mail and create a user name and password

This will help speed up the process so that once the portal does open up, you can be quicker to get an appointment.

