Could remnants of Cindy redevelop into new tropical depression or Tropical Storm Don?

Tropical Storm Cindy has dissipated over the Atlantic Ocean, but the National Hurricane Center (NHC) is watching its remnants for possible redevelopment later this week.

The NHC said the area of low pressure associated with what was once Tropical Storm Cindy is producing disorganized showers and thunderstorms more than 500 miles to the south-southeast of Bermuda.

Strong upper-level winds are expected to prevent the redevelopment of the system over the next 48 hours. However, the NHC said environmental conditions could become more favorable for some gradual redevelopment over the next seven days.

The system is expected to gradually move northward into the northwestern Atlantic Ocean, passing near Bermuda on Thursday.

From Cindy to Don?

Even though the area of showers and thunderstorms that the NHC is keeping its eye on was once Tropical Storm Cindy, if it redevelops into a tropical storm, it will be given a new name: Don.

This is because what's left of Cindy no longer has an area of circulation.