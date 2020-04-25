Coronavirus testing ramps up at new Osceola County site

It's the first week of coronavirus testing at Osceola Heritage Park.

The site opened at 9:00 a.m. on Saturday and 300 people had already preregistered to show up.

Osceola County has the second largest number of positive cases in Central Florida.

Residents only have to spit in a cup at this testing site and they can expect to get results in as little as 2 to 3 days.

There is no limit on the number of tests. Anyone with or without symptoms who has had close contact with someone diagnosed with COVID-19 may be tested.

You don't need a doctor's note. While they do accept insurance, they will cover the cost for anyone uninsured.

"As we do more testings, we know the numbers are going to come up higher," health officials told FOX 35 News. "This is good. This is a way for us to be able to figure out how many people really need that help."

Officials are asking that people make appointments online so they have an idea how many people will show up. They will not turn anyone away.

Testing goes from 9:00 a.m. through 2:00 p.m. 7 days a week.