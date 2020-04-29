Coronavirus testing is available at Daytona State College in Palm Coast, Flagler County officials say

article

Flagler County Emergency Management said that they have expanded its partnership with AdventHealth at the Daytona State College -- Palm Coast coronavirus testing site.

They said that the testing site, which is located at 3000 Palm Coast Parkway Southeast, will be open between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. on weekdays. The testing method has changed from swabs to spit vials and anyone with symptoms or anyone who has had close contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19, even without symptoms, can get tested.

There are no out-of-pocket costs for this testing, they said. AdventHealth will reportedly bill insurance for those with insurance or cover the cost of those who are uninsured.

Those interested in being tested are asked to register at AdventHealthCoronaVirusTesting.com or by calling 877-847-8747.

MORE NEWS: 'A good cop and a great man': Central Florida officer dies of coronavirus after traveling to Boston, police say

“We have a great partnership with AdventHealth and it makes sense to build upon this, due to their available expertise and resources,” said Flagler County Emergency Management Director Jonathan Lord. “Of course, our Fire Rescue Department, Sheriff’s Office, Flagler Volunteer Services, and Daytona State College round out that partnership. We are all working together to support our community.”

CLICK HERE FOR COMPLETE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE