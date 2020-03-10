Coronavirus not dampening Spring Break 2020, Daytona Beach businesses say

article

Businesses in Volusia County are relieved coronavirus fears have not impacted Spring Break 2020.

Tourism is a big moneymaker for the county.

In 2018, tourism brought in more than $6 billion and 10 million visitors.

A big time of year is spring break.

With fears of the coronavirus impacting travel across the world, Bill Muller, with the Ormond Beach Kayak Company, is relieved to see packed beaches even on a gloomy Tuesday afternoon.

“Everything across the street is full, so so far so good,” he said.

Scott Edwards, with the Daytona Beach Welcome Center, rents hotel rooms along the coast to tourists.

He said he hasn’t seen any cancellations. And, he’s not expecting any either.

“We still got another two and a half weeks left of spring break and we’re still getting reservations,” he said.

Meantime, the Daytona Beach Area Convention and Visitors Bureau said it’s in close contact with federal and local health officials to stay up-to-date on the virus’ impact on the community.

A spokeperson said in an email to FOX 35, “At this point, things are moving ahead with the greatest of care.