'Contact tracers' quickly becoming popular work-from-home job

If you’re looking for work during these tough times, you may want to look into contact tracing.

A quick Google search shows a lot of companies and recruiters are looking for full-time, work-from-home COVID-19 contact tracers.

Most of the listings vary in requirements and qualifications, but many list little experience required for the job that’s quickly growing in importance.

Contact tracing is described by many as the detective work of the pandemic.

It’s the act of finding and gathering information from people who have been in contact with COVID-19 patients.

As states work to reopen, leaders everywhere have cited contact tracing as a key tool in preventing more widespread outbreaks.