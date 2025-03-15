Community honors Titusville philanthropist Jessie Kirk as her accused killer sits in jail

The Brief A memorial was held for 72-year-old Jessie Kirk, who was found murdered after being reported missing in Titusville. Her accused killer, 35-year-old David Barber, is in jail awaiting trial. Friends and family honored Kirk's legacy of community service and generosity.



‘She was here to serve her community’

What we know:

Jessie Kirk, a 72-year-old woman from Titusville, was reported missing on March 2 after not showing up for a scheduled walk with a friend. Her body was discovered two days later, and 35-year-old David Barber has been arrested and charged with her murder.

What we don't know:

The circumstances leading to Jessie Kirk's death, including the details of how she was killed and the motive behind the crime, remain unclear. The case is still under investigation, and Barber is awaiting trial.

The backstory:

Jessie Kirk was known for her deep community involvement, serving with local organizations, including the hospital, and was remembered as a leader and a force for good in Titusville. Her tragic death has left the community in shock.

The murder has shaken the Titusville community, where many knew Jessie Kirk as a friendly and selfless figure. Her death is a stark reminder of the dark side that can emerge in small towns, as local residents express disbelief that such a crime could occur there.

What they're saying:

"She was more than a leader, she was a force of good in our community," said Melissa Lugo, of the Jess Parrish Medical Foundation. "Her warmth, her generosity, and her unwavering dedication to serving others left an impact on everyone in this community."

"I just can’t believe a crime as heinous as this could take place here in our small town of Titusville," said friend Herman Cole, who serves as Vice Mayor of Titusville. "I miss her smile and her effervescence. She was always out there. I don’t think she ever met a stranger."

"She kept giving back," said friend John Herring. "She worked with the hospital. She worked with lots of different organizations. She was here to serve her community."

"She would want you to open your arms to the world, to chase new horizons with the same fearless heart that she did," another friend said. "For she’s not truly gone, she’s in the winds that call us forward."

