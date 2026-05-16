Community honors Florida teen Colton Remsburg, 13, at youth sports game

The Brief The Lake Nona community gathered to honor the memory of 13-year-old Colton Remsburg, a flag football player who died days after colliding with a pickup truck while riding an e-scooter. Teammates remembered Remsburg as an energetic and humorous friend who remains with them in spirit. Residents are now pushing for a new road safety movement to better protect children riding e-scooters and e-bikes throughout the area.



The Lake Nona community is rallying together in memory of a teen flag football player, Colton Remsburg, whose life was taken too soon.

Now, as the boy's teammates took the field Friday night, they take comfort in knowing that Colton is there with them in spirit.

What we know:

Colton Remsburg, 13, died days after being hospitalized in critical condition following a crash with a pickup truck. Colton was riding an e-scooter at the time of the crash.

Authorities haven't said what led to the crash, but Florida Highway Patrol confirmed the driver remained at the scene.

After days in the hospital, Colton died.

Colton was remembered as an energetic and kind person who was passionate about fishing and sports. He also played flag football.

‘There in spirit'

At a flag football game, May 15, the community gathered at Heroes Community Park for a game in remembrance of Colton – a place Colton spent much of his time.

"He holds a place in my heart," a teammate told Winn.

Others remembered Colton's "crazy" jokes.

"To us, that's how he kept a smile on our face, no matter what," another teammate said.

The team was determined to win their game in honor of Colton.

Fighting for change

What's next:

The tragedy of Colton's death isn't something the community will forget.

Now, they're pushing for safer roads for kids riding e-scooters and e-bikes, Winn reported.

"We're going to start a movement to make the change that pretty much everyone I've talked to knows is needed, but it just hasn't been done," Jason Kleiner, president of Lake Nona Youth Sports, said.