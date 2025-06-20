Common myths about lightning, debunked: What experts say about staying safe during storms

The Brief Lightning myths persist, but experts say activities like showering or pumping gas during storms are dangerous. Florida leads the U.S. in lightning strikes, which can reach 50,000°F and strike even under clear skies. If you hear thunder, lightning is nearby — seek shelter if the flash-to-boom time is 30 seconds or less.



As summer storms roll through, myths and misconceptions about lightning persist. Here’s what experts — including the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the National Weather Service (NWS) — say is fact or fiction when it comes to lightning safety.

Showering During a Thunderstorm Is Safe — False

According to the CDC, using plumbing during a thunderstorm is dangerous. Lightning can travel through underground pipes and plumbing systems if it strikes nearby. That includes taking a shower, washing dishes, or even running a faucet — all of which could put you at risk.

Lightning Can Strike the Same Place Twice — True

Despite the popular saying, lightning can and often does strike the same location more than once. In fact, landmarks like Walt Disney World's Tower of Terror and Cinderella Castle have been hit multiple times. The Empire State Building is struck roughly 25 times each year.

Using a Cell Phone Indoors Is Dangerous — False

You can safely use a cell phone during a thunderstorm — as long as it’s not plugged in. Charging a phone connects it to your home’s electrical system, which could be hazardous if lightning strikes nearby. The myth likely dates back to the days of corded landline phones, which could conduct electricity from a lightning strike.

Pumping Gas During a Thunderstorm Is Safe — False

Even under a covered canopy, pumping gas during a thunderstorm carries risk. Lightning can create powerful electrical currents that could potentially ignite fuel vapors. Experts recommend going indoors during storms and avoiding exposed areas whenever possible.

You Can’t Touch a Lightning Victim — False

Victims of lightning strikes do not carry an electrical charge and are safe to touch. Immediate help is critical. First, ensure the scene is safe, then call 911 and begin CPR if necessary.

Florida Is the Lightning Capital of the U.S. — True

Florida experiences more lightning strikes per square mile than any other U.S. state, averaging about 1.2 million strikes annually. The state’s warm, humid climate makes it a hotspot for storm activity.

Lightning Is Hotter Than the Sun — True

A lightning bolt can reach temperatures of around 50,000 degrees Fahrenheit — about five times hotter than the surface of the sun.

Lightning Only Occurs Inside Storms — False

Lightning can strike 10 to 20 miles away from a thunderstorm, even under clear skies. These so-called "bolts from the blue" are rare but dangerous.

You Can Have Thunder Without Lightning — False

Thunder is the sound created by lightning’s rapid heating of air. No lightning, no thunder. If you hear thunder, lightning is present.

You Can Estimate a Storm’s Distance — True

To estimate how far away a storm is, count the seconds between the flash of lightning and the sound of thunder, then divide by five. For example, 10 seconds equals about two miles. Light travels much faster than sound and can be seen instantly. Sound takes some time to travel and takes about five seconds to travel one mile. The National Weather Service urges people to seek shelter if the gap is 30 seconds or less — meaning the lightning is within six miles.

