Colonial Drive under I-4 closed over weekend

Colonial Drive (State Road 50) will close under Interstate 4 (I-4) continuously over the weekend beginning as soon as 9 p.m. Friday, Dec. 4, and reopen by 6 a.m. Monday, Dec. 7, so that crews may safely conduct bridgework.

To accommodate the work, the eastbound I-4 exit to Colonial Drive as well as GarlandAvenue from Amelia Street to Colonial Drive will also be closed.

Also, this weekend, a full eastbound I-4 closure in Seminole County from State Road 436 to State Road 434 is scheduled to begin as soon as 11:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 4, and end by 6 a.m. the following morning. This closure is necessary for a minor traffic shift.