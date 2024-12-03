Orlando weather: Coldest day of the season hits Central Florida, frost warnings in effect

Central Florida is experiencing its coldest day of the season, with high temperatures struggling to climb out of the low 60s.

That’s about 13 degrees below the region’s average high of 76 degrees for this time of year.

The National Weather Service has issued frost and freeze warnings for areas north of Orlando, where temperatures dropped overnight.

These warnings remain in effect until 9 a.m. as residents wake up to chilly conditions.

By the afternoon, temperatures are expected to reach the upper 50s to low 60s.

The cold snap will continue overnight, with the lowest temperatures of this stretch expected by Wednesday morning.

Scattered frost is likely outside of the immediate Orlando metro area, and widespread frost is anticipated across northern areas by daybreak.

Highs are forecast to rebound slightly into the mid-60s by Wednesday afternoon.

Warmer weather is on the horizon as a modified arctic high-pressure system moves eastward later this week, allowing a southerly wind from the Caribbean to bring a gradual warm-up.

By the weekend, temperatures are expected to return to more seasonable levels.

Residents are encouraged to bundle up and take precautions to protect plants and pets during the cold nights.