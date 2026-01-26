Orlando weather: Colder temperatures returning to Central Florida

The Brief There will be scattered showers and downpours across Central Florida this morning. An incoming cold front will bring another round of cold temperatures, with some areas dipping below freezing. The chilly weather will last through the weekend.



Scattered off and on showers and downpours are moving into Central Florida this morning associated with an incoming cold front.

These showers will linger through midday and into the early afternoon before exiting to the southeast by 2-3 p.m. Winds will be gusty both ahead and behind the cold front, with peak gusts up to 20-30 mph throughout this afternoon.

Due to the timing of the cold front taking place earlier in the day, this will mean temperatures will actually fall instead of warming up for the rest of today.

Temperatures will be in the 60s this afternoon and will fall into the 50s after sunset.

Temperatures dip Monday night

The cold settles in tonight around Central Florida. Temperatures will dip down into the 20s and 30s for most.

Areas northwest of I-4 have a greater chance of seeing temperatures below freezing, areas southeast of I-4 will be closer to the mid to upper 30s.

A Cold Weather Advisory is in place for the majority of our counties from 12 a.m. to 9 a.m. tomorrow morning. This will be due to wind chills in the 20s and 30s.

FOX 35 Storm Team Alert: Chilly stretch this week

Tomorrow begins what will be a chilly stretch this week across Central Florida.

After starting the day off in the 20s and 30s tomorrow, we'll only warm to highs around the 50s and 60s. Even colder temperatures are likely tomorrow night into Wednesday morning.

A Freeze Watch is in place from 12 a.m. to 9 a.m. Wednesday morning to account for temperatures falling below the freezing mark, mostly for areas northwest of Orlando.

Thursday morning will feature more of the same, with temperatures near and below freezing. Afternoon highs will reach the low to mid 60s for both Wednesday and Thursday as well.

Temperatures will approach the mid 60s for highs Friday before an even bigger drop in temperatures arrives.

Saturday's highs will only reach the mid 50s and by Sunday, we could see some of the coldest air felt in years. Potential highs Sunday may only reach the upper 40s and low 50s.