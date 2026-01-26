Expand / Collapse search
Freeze Warning
from TUE 12:00 AM EST until TUE 9:00 AM EST, Sumter County
7
Freeze Warning
from TUE 1:00 AM EST until TUE 9:00 AM EST, Northern Lake County, Southern Lake County, Inland Volusia County, Inland Flagler County, Coastal Flagler County
Freeze Watch
from TUE 9:00 PM EST until WED 9:00 AM EST, Coastal Flagler County, Inland Flagler County
Freeze Watch
from WED 12:00 AM EST until WED 9:00 AM EST, Southern Lake County, Seminole County, Orange County, Inland Volusia County, Northern Lake County, Osceola County, Sumter County
Cold Weather Advisory
from TUE 1:00 AM EST until TUE 10:00 AM EST, Coastal Flagler County, Inland Flagler County
Rip Current Statement
until TUE 3:00 AM EST, Coastal Volusia County
Cold Weather Advisory
from TUE 1:00 AM EST until TUE 9:00 AM EST, Coastal Volusia County, Seminole County, Orange County, Osceola County, Northern Lake County, Inland Volusia County, Southern Lake County

Orlando weather: Colder temperatures returning to Central Florida

By
Published  January 26, 2026 6:56am EST
Weather Forecast
FOX 35 Orlando
Orlando Weather AM Forecast: Rain, cold temps on the way

Orlando Weather AM Forecast: Rain, cold temps on the way

After record highs over the weekend, temperatures will drop as a cold front moves into the area. FOX 35 Storm Team meteorologist Brooks Garner takes a look at the forecast. 

The Brief

    • There will be scattered showers and downpours across Central Florida this morning. 
    • An incoming cold front will bring another round of cold temperatures, with some areas dipping below freezing. 
    • The chilly weather will last through the weekend.

ORLANDO, Fla. - Scattered off and on showers and downpours are moving into Central Florida this morning associated with an incoming cold front. 

These showers will linger through midday and into the early afternoon before exiting to the southeast by 2-3 p.m. Winds will be gusty both ahead and behind the cold front, with peak gusts up to 20-30 mph throughout this afternoon. 

Due to the timing of the cold front taking place earlier in the day, this will mean temperatures will actually fall instead of warming up for the rest of today. 

Temperatures will be in the 60s this afternoon and will fall into the 50s after sunset.

Temperatures dip Monday night

The cold settles in tonight around Central Florida. Temperatures will dip down into the 20s and 30s for most. 

Areas northwest of I-4 have a greater chance of seeing temperatures below freezing, areas southeast of I-4 will be closer to the mid to upper 30s. 

A Cold Weather Advisory is in place for the majority of our counties from 12 a.m. to 9 a.m. tomorrow morning. This will be due to wind chills in the 20s and 30s.

FOX 35 Storm Team Alert: Chilly stretch this week

Tomorrow begins what will be a chilly stretch this week across Central Florida. 

After starting the day off in the 20s and 30s tomorrow, we'll only warm to highs around the 50s and 60s. Even colder temperatures are likely tomorrow night into Wednesday morning. 

A Freeze Watch is in place from 12 a.m. to 9 a.m. Wednesday morning to account for temperatures falling below the freezing mark, mostly for areas northwest of Orlando. 

Thursday morning will feature more of the same, with temperatures near and below freezing. Afternoon highs will reach the low to mid 60s for both Wednesday and Thursday as well.

Temperatures will approach the mid 60s for highs Friday before an even bigger drop in temperatures arrives. 

Saturday's highs will only reach the mid 50s and by Sunday, we could see some of the coldest air felt in years. Potential highs Sunday may only reach the upper 40s and low 50s.

The Source: This story was written with information from the FOX 35 Storm Team. 

Weather ForecastWeather