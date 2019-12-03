Cold weather closes Orlando water parks for a second day

It looks like the cold weather coming to Central Florida is cold enough to close local water parks for two days in a row.

SeaWorld's Aquatica and Disney's Typhoon Lagoon will remain closed on Tuesday after keeping their doors closed on Monday due to cold weather.

Disney's Blizzard Beach water park is already closed for refurbishment.

Universal Orlando's Volcano Bay water park will also stay closed on Tuesday.

Central Florida woke up to some of the coldest temperatures of the season on Tuesday morning. Many areas saw lows in the 30s and 40s.

The frosty morning are expected to continue throughout the week. By Friday, highs will be back up in the 70s.