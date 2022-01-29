Cold temperatures didn't keep people from shopping at local farmers' markets

Even though low temperatures and high winds blew through downtown Longwood Saturday morning, the weekly farmers' market was still setting up shop.

"I got anywhere from honey to eggs, milk, butter, cheese, canned goods," said vendor Tim Baker.

All of them were up and selling, despite the bitter cold.

Normally, there are upwards of 35 vendors at the market, which is set up at Reiter Park.

Organizers say about 20 were expected to show up on Saturday.

"There is a difference of about 40 degrees. We have a couple vendors that have called out just because of the cold," said Rob Rinaldo, market organizer.

Even though the temperatures are downright chilly, visitors say the fresh fruits, vegetables and great prices make the trip worth it.

"I bought some stuff last week. A big bag full of stuff. Cost under $20. You can't beat that," said shopper Carol Keck.

The market even won over a few new fans, like Quinea Hurdle.

"This is actually my first real farmers' market I've been to," she said. "I didn't know what to expect. It's beautiful. The vibrant colors, and the weather, it's a perfect setup out here today."