Cold front delivers wind that could bring beach erosion

As a February cold front is bringing Brevard, Volusia, and Flagler counties a beating, county commissioners say there are funds on standby for beach maintenance, due to erosion.

However, the problem every year is the guessing game. If counties spend money to pump sand onto the beach after a few random stormy weekends, what will be left for hurricane repairs should we experience a busy hurricane season?

Brevard County spent $8 million on beach restoration following Hurricane Irma. Another $4.4 million was approved for recovery from Hurricane Dorian.

"We have money set aside for this, we will have it in the future, it’s just something that’s part of living in a county that’s roughly 73-miles long," said Brevard County Commissioner Bryan Lober.

Looking at the bigger picture, more than 485 miles -- or approximately 59 percent -- of Florida beaches are experiencing erosion, with 387 miles experiencing "critical" erosion.

Brevard County officials said they are always fighting Mother Nature to restore beaches, and those efforts matter, because the local economy depends on beach tourism. In Brevard County alone, $1 billion each year comes from people who are vacationing in Florida and want the experience the feeling of toes in the sand.

