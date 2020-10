article

Have you seen Zymarion Hinson?

Cocoa Police say the 12-year-old boy is believed to be a runaway from the local youth intervention program.

They say he frequents the Cocoa and Melbourne areas. No other information has been provided, including how long he has been missing and what he was last seen wearing.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, call police at 321-639-7620.