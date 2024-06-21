Cocoa elementary school assistant principal accused of soliciting photos from underage girl

An assistant principal in Cocoa was arrested for allegedly soliciting nude photos from an underage girl, police said.

Devane Clarke, 25, assistant principal of Cambridge Elementary School, is facing several charges after it was reported that he was having inappropriate communication with a former student.

An arrest affidavit shows that a person brought Clarke's Apple Watch into the Palm Bay Police Department, showing them nude photos of what appeared to be a juvenile.

Mugshot: Devane Clark | Credit: Brevard County Sheriffs Office

When interviewed by police, Clarke said he was communicating with the former student through messenger and Snapchat. Detectives also uncovered over 11,000 deleted text messages between the Clarke and the girl.

Clarke ultimately admitted to having an inappropriate relationship with the former student, detectives said.

He was booked into the Brevard County Jail.