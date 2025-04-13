Coast Guard rescues 4 after boat capsizes off Florida coast; 5 still missing

article

U.S. Coast Guard crews rescued four people Sunday after a vessel capsized approximately 29 miles off the coast of St. Lucie Inlet, officials said in a post on X.

According to Martin County Fire Rescue, one person was found dead, and the other four were transported via helicopter to receive medical treatment.

According to the Coast Guard's Southeast district, a good Samaritan reported the incident, prompting a search and rescue operation.

One of the rescued individuals told authorities the vessel capsized Friday. As of Sunday, five additional people remain missing, and search efforts are ongoing.

The Coast Guard has not released the identities of those rescued or missing. Anyone with information related to the incident is urged to contact authorities.

