CLOSINGS: Schools, public venues announce closings due to COVID-19

article

Schools and venues across the state are being closed as positive cases of coronavirus continue to rise.

Here are some of the lastest closures as officials attempt to stop the spread of COVID-19:

BREVARD COUNTY

Brevard County Public Schools: With new direction from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Florida Department of Education announced on March 13 that all state schools will close for one additional week beyond spring break (returning March 30). State testing will also be delayed by two weeks and all extra-curricular activities will be suspended. More details to follow.

County Courthouse: The Florida Supreme Court has issued an Administrative Order suspending all grand jury proceedings, jury selection proceedings, and criminal and civil jury trials beginning Monday, March 16 through Friday, March 27, or as provided by a subsequent order of the Supreme Court.

FLAGLER COUNTY

Flagler County Public Schools: With new direction from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Florida Department of Education announced on March 13 that all state schools will close for one additional week beyond spring break (returning March 30). State testing will also be delayed by two weeks and all extra-curricular activities will be suspended. More details to follow.

Advertisement

County Courthouse: The Florida Supreme Court has issued an Administrative Order suspending all grand jury proceedings, jury selection proceedings, and criminal and civil jury trials beginning Monday, March 16 through Friday, March 27, or as provided by a subsequent order of the Supreme Court.

LAKE COUNTY

Lake County Public Schools: With new direction from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Florida Department of Education announced on March 13 that all state schools will close for one additional week beyond spring break (returning March 30). State testing will also be delayed by two weeks and all extra-curricular activities will be suspended. More details to follow.

County Courthouse: The Florida Supreme Court has issued an Administrative Order suspending all grand jury proceedings, jury selection proceedings, and criminal and civil jury trials beginning Monday, March 16 through Friday, March 27, or as provided by a subsequent order of the Supreme Court. Jurors that have been summoned during this time period will be excused, and do not have to report for jury duty. Some court proceedings that are already in progress may continue at the discretion of the presiding judge. The Lake County Clerk’s office remains open at this time.

Lake-Sumter State College: Out of an abundance of caution and based on current public health recommendations, Lake-Sumter State College is implementing the following measures to reduce the risk of exposure for our community amid the COVID-19 outbreak. Read more.

ORANGE COUNTY

Orange County Public Schools: With new direction from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Florida Department of Education announced on March 13 that all state schools will close for one additional week beyond spring break (returning March 30). State testing will also be delayed by two weeks and all extra-curricular activities will be suspended. More details to follow.

Dr. Phillips Center/Bob Carr: The City of Orlando decided to limit gatherings greater than 250 in city-owned venues, including the Dr. Phillips Center and Bob Carr Theater. This action is designed to help minimize the spread of COVID-19 and is in effect through the end of the month. Dr. Phillips Center embraces this decision and places the health and well-being of colleagues, guests, students, artists and partners above all else. As a result of the announcement, several performances and events at the arts center have been postponed or canceled, along with education classes and initiatives. Dr. Phillips Center is actively exploring options for rescheduling performances, events, educational classes, and initiatives. Guests should watch their emails in the coming days for more information on specific shows. For the latest information, education updates and a list of shows affected, visit drphillipscenter.org/latestupdates.

County Courthouse: The Florida Supreme Court has issued an Administrative Order suspending all grand jury proceedings, jury selection proceedings, and criminal and civil jury trials beginning Monday, March 16 through Friday, March 27, or as provided by a subsequent order of the Supreme Court.

OSCEOLA COUNTY

Osceola County Public Schools: With new direction from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Florida Department of Education announced on March 13 that all state schools will close for one additional week beyond spring break (returning March 30). State testing will also be delayed by two weeks and all extra-curricular activities will be suspended. More details to follow.

County Courthouse: The Florida Supreme Court has issued an Administrative Order suspending all grand jury proceedings, jury selection proceedings, and criminal and civil jury trials beginning Monday, March 16 through Friday, March 27, or as provided by a subsequent order of the Supreme Court.

SEMINOLE COUNTY:

Seminole County Public Schools: With new direction from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Florida Department of Education announced on March 13 that all state schools will close for one additional week beyond spring break (returning March 30). State testing will also be delayed by two weeks and all extra-curricular activities will be suspended. More details to follow.

SUMTER COUNTY

Seminole County Public Schools: With new direction from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Florida Department of Education announced on March 13 that all state schools will close for one additional week beyond spring break (returning March 30). State testing will also be delayed by two weeks and all extra-curricular activities will be suspended. More details to follow.

County Courthouse: The Florida Supreme Court has issued an Administrative Order suspending all grand jury proceedings, jury selection proceedings, and criminal and civil jury trials beginning Monday, March 16 through Friday, March 27, or as provided by a subsequent order of the Supreme Court.

VOLUSIA COUNTY

Volusia County Public Schools: With new direction from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Florida Department of Education announced on March 13 that all state schools will close for one additional week beyond spring break (returning March 30). State testing will also be delayed by two weeks and all extra-curricular activities will be suspended. More details to follow.

County Courthouse: The Florida Supreme Court has issued an Administrative Order suspending all grand jury proceedings, jury selection proceedings, and criminal and civil jury trials beginning Monday, March 16 through Friday, March 27, or as provided by a subsequent order of the Supreme Court.

Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University: Embry-Riddle’s two residential campuses remain unaffected by the novel coronavirus (COVID-19). The World Health Organization now describes this situation as a pandemic. To help keep you and our communities safe, and after careful deliberation, Embry-Riddle has decided to migrate most classes online, effective March 18 until at least April 6.