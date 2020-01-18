Clever K-9 uses water fountain to quench his thirst
ROME, New York - A police dog in Rome, New York, knows the importance of staying hydrated before a busy shift.
Footage by Rome Police Department, shared on January 16, shows K-9 Arko helping himself to some water from the locker room drinking fountain before heading out onto the street.
The clever pooch stands on his hind legs and used his paws for support.
MORE STORIES YOU'LL WANT TO CHECK OUT:
Florida K-9 retires on his birthday, officers pay tribute with heartwarming final sign-off
Sheriff: Burglary suspect chokes Florida K-9 during pursuit, dog bites back in the end
Police K-9 launches inside vehicle to apprehend pursuit suspect
Advertisement
Officer moved to tears after being gifted with stuffed animal resembling his late K-9 partner