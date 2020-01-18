Expand / Collapse search

Clever K-9 uses water fountain to quench his thirst

A police dog in Rome, New York, knows the importance of staying hydrated before a busy shift.

Footage by Rome Police Department, shared on January 16, shows K-9 Arko helping himself to some water from the locker room drinking fountain before heading out onto the street.

The clever pooch stands on his hind legs and used his paws for support.

