Clever K-9 uses water fountain to quench his thirst

A police dog in Rome, New York, knows the importance of staying hydrated before a busy shift.

Footage by Rome Police Department, shared on January 16, shows K-9 Arko helping himself to some water from the locker room drinking fountain before heading out onto the street.

The clever pooch stands on his hind legs and used his paws for support.

MORE STORIES YOU'LL WANT TO CHECK OUT:

Florida K-9 retires on his birthday, officers pay tribute with heartwarming final sign-off

Sheriff: Burglary suspect chokes Florida K-9 during pursuit, dog bites back in the end

Police K-9 launches inside vehicle to apprehend pursuit suspect

Advertisement

Officer moved to tears after being gifted with stuffed animal resembling his late K-9 partner