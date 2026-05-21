Clermont police investigate shooting that let 47-year-old man dead

The Brief Clermont police are investigating a fatal shooting on Linton Court late Tuesday night. A 47-year-old man was found dead at the scene after officers responded to the home around 10:22 p.m. Police said the incident was isolated, all parties have been identified and there is no threat to the public.



Clermont police are investigating a shooting that left a 47-year-old man dead late Wednesday night.

Officers responded to Linton Court around 10:20 p.m., where they found two men, ages 33 and 47, at a residence. The 47-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.

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Police said all parties involved have been identified, and the weapon was recovered. Investigators described the shooting as an isolated incident and said there is no threat to the public.

Detectives are continuing the death investigation in coordination with the State Attorney’s Office.