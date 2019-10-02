Clearwater aquarium saves baby manatee in Belize

A baby manatee that was stranded is being taken care of at a wildlife rehabilitation center in northern Belize after being rescued by the Clearwater Marine Aquarium's Rescue Team.

The male calf, that rescuers estimate to be between 2-3 weeks old, was found stranded and alone in the Belize River.

The Clearwater Marine Aquarium was called and rescuer Jamal Galves arrived on the scene.

"We headed over to the river area where the community observed the little one splashing around," said Galves. "After taking some time to look around the area to ensure no other manatee was near that could possibly be the mother, we started our attempt to capture the calf." Galves continues, "I quickly grabbed the calf and raced it over to the rescue truck where it was placed and prepared for transport to the rehab center."

The young calf was given Pedialyte after it was determined he was underweight and dehydrated. The baby manatee was transported to the Wildtracks rehabilitation center in Belize.

The calf weighed in at just a little over 41 pounds. According to Clearwater Marine Aquarium, he'll go through rehabilitation and will eventually be released back into the wild.

