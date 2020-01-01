Cleanup underway after thousands in Downtown Orlando ring in the new year

Thousands of people crowded into Downtown Orlando to ring in the new year.

The 'Big Orange' dropped right above the 'Latitudes' bar on Church Street when the clock hit midnight, signaling the start of 2020. This popular New Year's Eve spot has brought people together in the Downtown area for more than 25 years.

Cleanup is underway in the city.

Things should get back to normal on Wednesday but because New Year's Day is a recognized holiday, not everything will be open.

Tune in to FOX 35 News for the latest in Central Florida this 2020.