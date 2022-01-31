Classes canceled at Bethune-Cookman University after bomb threat cleared, police say

UPDATE:

The lockdown has been lifted at Bethune-Cookman University in Daytona Beach following a bomb threat that prompted a lockdown.

Classes have been canceled for the day. Police are asking the public not to come to the campus for the rest of the day unless absolutely necessary.

"Also... we will have a heavy police presence on campus for the remainder of the day. We encourage @bethunecookman students, faculty and employees to remain off-campus if at all possible. Thanks for your patience. We appreciate your cooperation," police said.

EARLIER STORY:

Bethune-Cookman University in Daytona Beach is on lockdown due to a bomb threat made to the school, police said Monday.

School officials say the threat was made Monday morning.

"I can now confirm that we are investigating a bomb threat on campus," police said in an update.

A bomb squad vehicle and bomb-sniffing dogs were spotted at the scene.

The Daytona Beach Police Department is investigating.

