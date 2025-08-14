Florida murder suspects wanted with missing baby who ‘may be in danger,' deputies say

The Brief Alfredo Carballo Gonzalez, 32, and Ariely Alvarez Cabrera, 27, are wanted for the murder of 37-year-old Daylon Fleitas Gonzalez. Officials believe the pair may be traveling with a missing 5-month-old baby who could "be in danger." Anyone with any information on the location of Alain or his parents should call (305) 471-TIPS (8477).



Two suspects who are wanted for a Florida murder may be traveling with a missing 5-month-old baby who could "be in danger," deputies say.

Where is Alain Carballo?

What we know:

The Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office (MDSO) is asking for the public's help in locating 5-month-old Alain Carballo.

Officials said the missing endangered child was last seen on Thursday, Aug. 7, in the company of his parents, who were leaving the 16800 Block of Southwest 137th Avenue. Investigators said the child "may be in need of services."

The baby is described as having brown eyes and black hair.

Alain's parents, 32-year-old Alfredo Carballo Gonzalez and 27-year-old Ariely Alvarez Cabrera, are wanted for murder and should be considered "armed and dangerous," according to authorities.

Anyone with any information on the location of Alain or his parents should call (305) 471-TIPS (8477).

Alain Carballo, center, is missing and believed to be with his parents, Alfredo Carballo Gonzalez and Ariely Alvarez Cabrera, who are wanted for murder. (Credit: Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office)

Parents wanted for alleged murder

Dig deeper:

Deputies say Alfredo Carballo Gonzalez and Ariely Alvarez Cabrera are wanted for the murder of 37-year-old Daylon Fleitas Gonzalez.

Investigators believe Fleitas was murdered on Sunday, Aug. 3. A day later, he was reported missing to the police.

Officials said Fleitas indicated he would be meeting with an acquaintance but never returned home and had not been seen or heard from since. D

eputies have not said how Fleitas died or where his body was found.