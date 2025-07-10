City of Orlando giving out free sandbags for hurricane season: Here's when and where

The Brief Hurricane season kicked off on June 1 and runs through Nov. 30. To help residents prepare for potential storms, the City of Orlando is handing out free sandbags. The sandbag distribution will take on three separate days at the City of Orlando Streets and Stormwater Division building.



With hurricane season in full swing, the City of Orlando is handing out free sandbags to help residents prepare before potential storm impacts.

Here's where and when you can get your sandbags.

Free sandbag distribution

What we know:

The City of Orlando is giving out free sandbags to residents. The city's Streets and Stormwater Division is providing the pre-made sandbags.

CLICK TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX LOCAL APP

City staff will be on-site to assist with loading sandbags directly into vehicles, and a self-serve option will also be available (while supplies last).

Each vehicle is limited to 10 sandbags.

The City of Orlando is handing out free sandbags for hurricane season.

What they're saying:

City officials say the free sandbag distribution is to help residents safeguard their homes against potential flooding.

"With summer underway and hurricane season in full swing, now is the time to prepare — before a storm appears on the radar," city leaders said.

When and where are sandbags available?

Timeline:

The sandbag distribution will take place on three different dates at the City of Orlando Streets and Stormwater Division building, which is located at 1010 Woods Ave.

SIGN-UP FOR FOX 35'S BREAKING NEWS, DAILY NEWS NEWSLETTERS

The dates and times for the free distribution are:

7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, July 10

7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, July 11

7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, July 12

For more information, updates and future potential sandbag availability, visit the City of Orlando website here.

When is hurricane season?

Dig deeper:

The 2025 Atlantic hurricane season, which includes Florida, kicked off on June 1 and runs through Nov. 30.

Although the season has been relatively quiet so far, the peak is typically in mid-September. However, FOX 35 Storm Team meteorologists say that the current low activity doesn't guarantee a low-impact season overall.