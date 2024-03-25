City of St. Cloud hit by cyberattack, officials say

Stream FOX 35 News:

The City of St. Cloud was hit by a cyberattack on Monday.

The city shared the news on social media just after 10:30 a.m. They said they were targeted by a "ransomware cyberattack." This attack affected several city departments and some phone lines.

The latest update from the city at 3:45 p.m. said that in-person payments for Parks and Recreation and the Transfer Station are cash only at this time. Additionally, online facility registration payments and online event registrations are still accepting credit card payments.

Payments to external utility providers and the Tax Collector's Office are not affected by the cyberattack, the city confirmed. Trash and recycling routes will also operate as scheduled.

"We are working with state and local partners to address the issue as quickly as possible," the city wrote on social media.

Police and Fire are responding to calls for service.

No other details about the cyberattack were released.

Click here for the latest updates from the City of St. Cloud.

This is a developing story.