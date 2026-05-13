City commissioner Tony Ortiz joins race for Orlando mayor

The Brief Orlando city commissioner Tony Ortiz has filed paperwork to run for Orlando mayor. Ortiz, who represents District 2, is the fourth candidate to file for the race. Longtime Orlando mayor Buddy Dyer confirmed last year that he would not seek re-election.



Orlando city commissioner Tony Ortiz is officially entering the race for Orlando mayor.

The longtime commissioner filed paperwork this week to declare his candidacy.

Ortiz becomes the fourth candidate to file for the race.

"For me, this moment is about taking an important first step forward for a city I have dedicated much of my life to serving," Ortiz said in a statement Tuesday. "Throughout every chapter of my life and career, my focus has remained the same: people, neighborhoods, and community."

Ortiz said he plans to share more details about his campaign in the coming weeks with an official kickoff event.

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Who is Tony Ortiz?

Ortiz currently serves as commissioner for Orlando's District 2, a position that he's held for nearly 20 years.

Before becoming commissioner, Ortiz was an Orlando police officer for 14 years. He's also a U.S. Marine veteran.

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Who are the other candidates running for Orlando mayor?

In addition to Ortiz, three other candidates have entered the Orlando mayoral race.

Florida Rep. Anna Eskamani, D-Orlando, filed in 2024. Also in the race are Elliot Kahana and Abdelnasser Lutfi, according to records.

Buddy Dyer, Orlando's current mayor, confirmed last year that he would not be seeking re-election. Dyer has served as mayor since 2003, making him the city's longest serving mayor.

The election for Orlando mayor will take place in 2027.