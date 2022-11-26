Christmas-themed pop-up bars to visit in Orlando
article
With Thanksgiving festivities behind us, it's about time to start gearing up for Christmas-themed everything — including pop-up bars. Holiday-themed drinks are being showcased all around Orlando, but one concept aims to bring over-the-top Christmas decorations and cheer to a bar near you.
Miracle is a Christmas-themed pop-up cocktail bar that serves holiday cocktails in a "festive setting" internationally — which began in New York City and later brought the Christmas cheer to Greece, Montreal, and now Florida.
The pop-up bars feature Christmas-themed cocktails like the Christmapolitan, Santa's little helper, Christmas Cricket, and Elfing Around
There are 10 pop-up bar locations in Florida this year:
- Orlando - The Courtesy from Nov. 22 to Dec. 30
- Daytona Beach - McCoys Rum Room at Hilton Daytona Beach Oceanfront Resort from Nov. 14 to Dec. 26
- Delray Beach - The Falcon from Nov. 19 to Dec. 31
- Jacksonville - Grape & Grain Exchange from Nov. 22 to Dec. 31
- Miami - Gramps Wynwood from Nov. 25 to Dec. 23
- Palm Beach Gardens - The Lobby Bar at PGA Resort from Nov. 23 to Jan. 1
- Sarasota - Tamiami Tap - from Nov. 21 to Dec. 30
- St. Augustine - Forgotten Tonic from
- St. Petersburg - Intermezzo Coffee and Cocktails from Nov. 25 to Dec. 31
- Tavares - BTW's Crafted Concoctions
Tis the season!