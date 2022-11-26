Expand / Collapse search

Christmas-themed pop-up bars to visit in Orlando

By FOX 35 News Staff
FOX 35 Orlando
With Thanksgiving festivities behind us, it's about time to start gearing up for Christmas-themed everything — including pop-up bars. Holiday-themed drinks are being showcased all around Orlando, but one concept aims to bring over-the-top Christmas decorations and cheer to a bar near you. 

Miracle is a Christmas-themed pop-up cocktail bar that serves holiday cocktails in a "festive setting" internationally — which began in New York City and later brought the Christmas cheer to Greece, Montreal, and now Florida. 

The pop-up bars feature Christmas-themed cocktails like the Christmapolitan, Santa's little helper, Christmas Cricket, and Elfing Around 

There are 10 pop-up bar locations in Florida this year:

  • Orlando - The Courtesy from Nov. 22 to Dec. 30
  • Daytona Beach - McCoys Rum Room at Hilton Daytona Beach Oceanfront Resort from Nov. 14 to Dec. 26
  • Delray Beach - The Falcon from Nov. 19 to Dec. 31
  • Jacksonville - Grape & Grain Exchange from Nov. 22 to Dec. 31
  • Miami - Gramps Wynwood from Nov. 25 to Dec. 23
  • Palm Beach Gardens - The Lobby Bar at PGA Resort from Nov. 23 to Jan. 1
  • Sarasota - Tamiami Tap - from Nov. 21 to Dec. 30
  • St. Augustine - Forgotten Tonic from
  • St. Petersburg - Intermezzo Coffee and Cocktails from Nov. 25 to Dec. 31
  • Tavares - BTW's Crafted Concoctions

Tis the season!