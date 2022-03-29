Chris Rock to perform in Orlando after viral Will Smith smack at Oscars

article

Chris Rock will be performing shows in Florida on his "Ego Death" comedy tour just weeks after getting smacked by actor Will Smith during the Academy Awards on Sunday.

Rock will perform at the Seminole Hard Rock Casino Hollywood on April 14 and 15. He'll come back to Florida on July 27 for a show in Orlando at the Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts. Tickets to his Orlando show were nearly sold out as of Tuesday. On StubHub, some tickets were being listed for over $1,000.

According to Ticket Club, the viral Oscars smack may have helped boost ticket sales for some of his comedy tour stops. Tickets for Rock’s next show at Boston’s Wilbur Theatre on Wednesday are being sold for a minimum of $441. Meanwhile, TickPick, a secondary ticketing marketplace, said Monday morning it had sold more tickets overnight to see Chris Rock than in the past month combined.

Rock’s Ego Death World Tour will include stops at more than 30 cities in North America. The tour will wrap up in November at the Dolby Theatre, where Sunday night’s altercation with Smith took place.

US actor Will Smith (R) slaps US actor Chris Rock onstage during the 94th Oscars at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on March 27, 2022. (Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)

Smith shocked the audience and viewers on Sunday after storming the stage and slapping Rock in the face after the comedian had made a jab at Smith’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith over her shaved head.

"Jada, I love you. ‘G.I. Jane 2,’ can’t wait to see it," Rock said, referencing the 1997 film "G.I. Jane," in which the lead actress Demi Moore shaved her head for the role.

Pinkett Smith, whose head is shaved, has spoken publicly about her alopecia diagnosis. Smith stormed the stage, slapped Rock across the face and, after going back to his seat, shouted: "Keep my wife’s out of your f---ing mouth!"

Smith has since apologized to Rock on social media. In an Instagram post on Monday, Smith wrote in part:

I would like to publicly apologize to you, Chris. I was out of line and I was wrong. I am embarrassed and my actions were not indicative of the man I want to be. There is no place for violence in a world of love and kindness.

Rock was already slated to appear on stage in Florida before the Oscars incident. You can find tickets to his shows HERE.

