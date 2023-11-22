Children's cups recalled over lead violation just ahead of Thanksgiving, Christmas holidays

A stainless-steel children’s cup sold exclusively by Amazon has been recalled just a month before Christmas and as parents and other shoppers continue to look for some last-minute gifts for the holidays.

The LAOION Children’s Cup, an 8-oz. insulated, stainless steel cup that comes in lilac, green, salmon and blue with matching silicone straws, has been recalled by the company due to a federal lead content ban violation, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).

The cups — with "LAOION" printed on the bottom — and one straw brush were sold together exclusively online on Amazon.com from March 2023 through May 2023 for about $24. The products are manufactured in China.

The LAOION Children’s Cup, an 8 oz insulated, stainless steel cup that comes in lilac, green, salmon, and blue with matching silicone straws, has been recalled by the company due to a violation of the federal lead content ban. (U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission)

"The bottom exterior of the stainless-steel cups contains an accessible solder bead with levels of lead that exceed the federal lead content ban," the CPSC said in a recall dated Nov. 16. "Lead is toxic if ingested by young children and can cause adverse health effects. In addition, the lid can crack and break during use producing sharp edges and small parts, posing choking and laceration hazards to children."

Consumers should immediately stop using the cups and take them away from children. They should also contact LAOION for a full refund, the CPSC said.

This recall involves about 200 units. There have been no incidents or injuries reported.

According to the CPSC recall announcement, LAOION and Amazon are contacting known purchasers directly. The product is no longer listed on Amazon.com.

