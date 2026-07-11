Child hospitalized after Orange County drowning call, officials say

A child was transported to local hospital after a drowning call in Orange County on Saturday, according to officials with Orange County Fire Rescue.

Units were called out to the 3900 block of Macdonough Avenue just before 3 p.m. in reference to a child drowning.

Orange County crews said life support measures were performed on scene before the child was transported to an area hospital.

An update on the child's condition has not yet been made available.