Child drowns at Osceola vacation rental as drownings rise across nation, Florida

The Brief A 5-year-old Brevard County boy died after drowning in the pool of an Osceola County vacation rental. Investigators said the child was playing with other children when he went underwater, and a 7-year-old alerted adults. The death marks Osceola County's eighth child drowning this year and Central Florida's 19th in 2026.



A 5-year-old Brevard County boy drowned in a swimming pool at an Osceola County vacation rental.

The incident marked the county’s eighth child drowning this year, authorities said.

The backstory:

Osceola County sheriff’s deputies responded shortly after 1 p.m. Monday to a vacation home on Takeaway Way, where the child was found unconscious in the pool. Deputies performed CPR until paramedics arrived.

The boy was taken to AdventHealth Celebration, where he was pronounced dead.

Investigators said the child had been playing in the pool with other children when he went underwater. One adult was outside at the time, and a 7-year-old boy alerted others that something was wrong.

Detectives are working to determine how long the child was submerged.

What you can do:

Water safety experts said drowning often happens silently and urged adults to remain within arm’s reach of young children in or near pools.

So far in 2026, 19 children have accidentally drowned across Central Florida, including eight in Osceola County, according to the Florida Department of Children and Families.

The YMCA is offering free swimming lessons to families who qualify for state-funded vouchers. Classes are available year-round.