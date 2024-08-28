Child dies after found unresponsive in Orlando swimming pool, police say
ORLANDO, Fla. - A child died after being found unresponsive in a pool in an Orlando neighborhood on Tuesday night, according to the Orlando Police Department.
Officers responded to the home in the area of South Alder Avenue and Kearce Street at around 8 p.m. for a report of a child that was unresponsive in the pool. The child, whose age or identity was not released, was transported to a local hospital, where they later died from their injuries.
The investigation remains ongoing.
This is a developing story.
