Chick-fil-A gets heat from Twitter users over diversity position

Chick-fil-A is getting slammed by conservative Twitter users who say the Georgia-based fast-food chain is "woke."

On Tuesday, the fired-up social media users leveled accusations of "wokeness" against Chick-fil-A and suggested a boycott of the company known for its chicken sandwiches. They did so while pointing to Chick-fil-A’s diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) web page as the reason why.

Some mentioned the company’s vice president of DEI, Erick McReynolds. The longtime Chick-fil-A employee has had DEI leadership roles since mid-2020, according to The Hill.

The DEI webpage , which is not new, stated that one of its "core values at Chick-fil-A, Inc. is that we are better together."

In this photo illustration, the Chick-fil-A logo is seen on a smartphone and on a pc screen. (Photo Illustration by Pavlo Gonchar/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

McReynolds has said "modeling care for others starts in the restaurant, and [the company is] committed to ensuring mutual respect, understanding and dignity everywhere we do business," according to the site.

The corporate purpose includes " glorify[ing] God by being a faithful steward of all that is entrusted to us" and "hav[ing] a positive influence on all who come into contact with" it, the company, which got attention a few years ago in connection to past donations to groups accused of being against same-sex marriage, said in its DEI page.

Other companies have come under fire in recent weeks for "wokeness." Bud Light received it in connection to transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney, while Target’s stemmed from controversy related to its Pride items this year.

Chick-fil-A sign in Naples, Florida. (Photo by: Jeffrey Greenberg/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

Chick-fil-A, founded in 1967 and closed every Sunday, has a physical footprint that spans more than 2,600 locations in the U.S., Puerto Rico and Canada.

The founder's grandson, Andrew Cathy, runs the privately held company as CEO. He has had that position, previously held by his father, since late 2021.