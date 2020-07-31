Chicago removes last remaining Christopher Columbus statue

The city’s last remaining statue of Christopher Columbus on the South Side has been removed, the Chicago Sun-Times is reporting

The statue, at the intersection of Exchange Avenue and 92nd Street in the South Chicago neighborhood, had avoided the fate of two others — one in Little Italy, the other in Grant Park — that were removed in the overnight hours of July 24 after protests.

But the mayor’s office Friday morning confirmed the removal of the Far South Side statue, although it was not immediately clear when it had been removed.