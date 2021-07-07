Expand / Collapse search
Tropical Storm Watch
is in effect, Northern Lake County, Southern Lake County
10
Tropical Storm Warning
is in effect, Sumter County
Tropical Weather Statement
until WED 12:00 PM EDT, Coastal Volusia County, Inland Volusia County, Northern Lake County, Southern Lake County, Seminole County, Orange County, Osceola County, Southern Brevard County, Northern Brevard County
Beach Hazard Statement
from TUE 4:33 AM EDT until WED 8:00 PM EDT, Coastal Volusia County, Southern Brevard County, Northern Brevard County
Flood Watch
until WED 4:00 PM EDT, Inland Volusia County, Northern Lake County, Southern Lake County, Seminole County, Orange County, Osceola County
Flood Watch
until WED 2:00 PM EDT, Sumter County
Tropical Weather Statement
until WED 1:30 PM EDT, Sumter County, Inland Flagler County, Coastal Flagler County
Flood Watch
until THU 2:00 AM EDT, Inland Flagler County, Coastal Flagler County
Wind Advisory
from WED 10:00 AM EDT until THU 12:00 AM EDT, Inland Flagler County, Coastal Flagler County
Rip Current Statement
from WED 6:00 AM EDT until THU 4:00 AM EDT, Coastal Flagler County

Chicago police officer, ATF agents shot in Morgan Park

By Roseanne Tellez and FOX 32 Digital Staff
Published 
Updated 32 mins ago
Illinois
FOX 32 Chicago

CHICAGO - A Chicago police officer and two ATF agents were shot Wednesday morning near a police station in the Morgan Park neighborhood, according to fire officials.

The shooting happened while the officers were driving in an unmarked vehicle around 5:50 a.m. getting onto the northbound lanes of Interstate 57 near 119th Street,

Chicago Police Supt. David Brown said all three officers were a part of an undercover operation

One ATF agent was shot in the hand, the other was grazed by a bullet on his head, and the police officer was struck in the shoulder, police said. Their injuries are expected to be non-life threatening.

Supt. David Brown talks about Morgan Park shooting

Superintendent David Brown talks about the Chicago police officer and two ATF agents shot Wednesday morning near a police station in the Morgan Park neighborhood.

All three officers were taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in stable condition.

Police were searching for a white Chevrolet Malibu believed was used in the shooting, police sad. The Illinois State Police troopers were called to assist with the investigation.

Eastbound lanes of Monterey Avenue are closed between Homewood and Vincennes avenues.

No one is in custody.

The Sun-Times Media Wire contributed to this report.