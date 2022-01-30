Cheslie Kryst, former Miss USA, jumps to her death from Manhattan building

article

Cheslie Kryst, the winner of the 2019 Miss USA pageant, has reportedly died after jumping from a building in Midtown Manhattan.

According to TMZ, the NYPD responded to a 9-1-1 call at Kryst's apartment building on 42nd Street at around 7:30 a.m. Sunday morning.

Upon arrival, police found the 30-year-old lawyer and host on the entertainment news show "Extra" dead at the scene.

Police say they believe Kryst, who lived on the building's 9th floor, jumped to her death.

Early Sunday morning, Kryst had posted a photo of herself to Instagram with the caption, "May this day bring you rest and peace."

"In devastation and great sorrow, we share the passing of our beloved Cheslie," Kryst's family said in a statement. "Her great light was one that inspired others around the world with her beauty and strength. She cared, she loved, she laughed and she shined. Cheslie embodied love and served others, whether through her work as an attorney fighting for social justice, as Miss USA and as a host on 'Extra.' But most importantly, as a daughter, sister, friend, mentor and colleague — we know her impact will live on."

The producers of "Extra" also shared a statement: "Our hearts are broken. Cheslie was not just a vital part of our show, she was a beloved part of our 'Extra' family and touched the entire staff. Our deepest condolences to all her family and friends."

Born in Jackson, Michigan, Kryst graduated from the Honors College and the University of South Carolina. She went on to graduate from the Darla Moore School of Business and Wake Forest University School of Law.

She was a former Miss North Carolina and was Miss USA 2019, the first year when the four major U.S. pageant titles were held by Black women.

If you or a loved one is feeling distressed, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. The crisis center provides free and confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to civilians and veterans. Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255. Or text HOME to 741-741 (Crisis Text Line).

CLICK HERE: https://afsp.org/risk-factors-and-warning-signs for the warning signs and risk factors of suicide. Call 1-800-273-TALK for free and confidential emotional support.



