Cheez-It brings back summer box set pairing white cheddar with House Wine rosé 

Summer is here and it kinda looks a lot like spring and late winter: nothing to do, nowhere to go, and just waiting for a solution to this COVID-19 virus. But that's where Cheez-It is coming in, ready to lighten up the year.

For the second straight summer, Cheez-It is selling box sets with House Wine, this time pairing the white cheddar variation with the House Wine rosé.

This isn't the first time Cheez-It, owned by Michigan-based Kellogg Company, has paired crackers with House Wine. Last year, the original Cheez-It was paired with the original House Red.

"Following the success of our first edition of Cheez-It and Wine, which sold out in minutes, we knew we had to bring the partnership back this summer with a new flavor pairing," said Jeff Delonis, Senior Director of Marketing for Cheez-It. "White Cheddar is a long-standing favorite of Cheez-It fans and what better match than light, refreshing rosé? Not only does it perfectly complement the cheesy goodness, it's also the unofficial wine of summer!"

According to Cheez-It, the tasty combo is "perfect for a socially distant happy hour, virtual book club or a cozy night on the couch watching reality TV with a few friends."

The limited-edition box set will be available for $29.99 and only at OriginalHouseWine.com beginning at 2 p.m. ET on Wednesday, July 23, 2020.