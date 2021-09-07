Check your tickets! Winning lottery ticket remains unclaimed, officials say

article

The Florida Lottery announced on Tuesday that a winning ‘FANTASY 5’ ticket sold at a Publix in Florida remains unclaimed.

Officials said the winning ticket, worth $89,175, was sold at the Publix location at 8842 West State Road 84 in Davie, Florida.

The deadline to claim the top prize is Friday, September 10th, 2021, at midnight EST.

Those who bought a FANTASY 5 ticket at this retail location are encouraged to check their tickets. The winning numbers were said to be 4 - 5 - 8 - 25 - 30.

If you are the winner, any Florida Lottery retailer can validate the winning ticket. However, the top prize must be claimed at a Florida Lottery district office.

